WATCH: COVID-19 briefing with Gov. Ige, Lt. Gov. Green, Dept. of Health and Dept. of Transportation

HONOLULU (KHON) — After four new cases of COVID-19 were reported for the state, Governor David Ige held a news conference alongside Lt. Governor Josh Green, Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson, and Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Tim Sakahara.
