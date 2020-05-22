WATCH: COVID-19 briefing with Gov. Ige, Lt. Gov. Green, Dept. of Health and Dept. of Transportation

It has been several days since the governor gave the state a “yellow light” to reopen more businesses, but official dates for many industries are still up in the air, and the feds are warning states against moving too slow.

The U.S. Department of Justice is keeping a close eye on how much longer closures and quarantines goes on, warning restrictions can only last as long as absolutely necessary, and saying treatment of some businesses as "non-essential" can run afoul of the Constitution.