Live Now
KHON2 News at 5

WATCH: COVID-19 briefing with Gov. Ige, Lt. Gov. Green, Department of Labor and Department of Health

Coronavirus

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLUL (KHON) — After four more cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state, Governor David Ige held a news conference to discuss re-opening businesses in a phased approach. Joining him were Lt. Governor Josh Green, Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson, and Director of the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Scott Murakami.

Watch the conference in the video above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

79° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 79° 67°

Thursday

78° / 67°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 78° 67°

Friday

79° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 79° 67°

Saturday

78° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 78° 67°

Sunday

78° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 78° 67°

Monday

79° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 79° 66°

Tuesday

79° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 79° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

72°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

71°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

71°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

69°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
68°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

75°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

76°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

78°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

77°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

77°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
77°

75°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
75°

Trending Stories