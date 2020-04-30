WATCH: COVID-19 briefing with Gov. Ige, Lt. Gov. Green, Department of Labor and Department of Health

HONOLUL (KHON) — After four more cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state, Governor David Ige held a news conference to discuss re-opening businesses in a phased approach. Joining him were Lt. Governor Josh Green, Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson, and Director of the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations Scott Murakami.
Watch the conference in the video above.
