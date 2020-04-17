WATCH: COVID-19 briefing with Gov. Ige, Lt. Gov. Green and local medical leaders.

Coronavirus

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON) — After another 11 cases of COVID-19 brought the state total to 541, Governor David Ige held a briefing to discuss the latest, including whether or not stimulus funds can be used to avoid a proposed 20% pay cut for state employees — including teachers.

Also speaking at the news conference:

  • Lt. Governor Josh Green
  • Matthew Koenig, MD, Medical Director, Telemedicine, The Queen’s Medical Center
  • Judy Mohr Peterson, PhD, Med-QUEST Administrator and Hawaii State Medicaid Director, Hawaii Department of Human Services
  • Jennifer Diesman, Senior Vice President, Hawaii Medical Service Association
  • Sam Balukoff, Hospital Administrator, Kaiser Permanente
  • Dr. Lee Buenconsejo-Lum, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine

Part one is in the video above, and the question-and-answer segment is in the video below.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story