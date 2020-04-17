WATCH: COVID-19 briefing with Gov. Ige, Lt. Gov. Green and local medical leaders.

HONOLULU (KHON) — After another 11 cases of COVID-19 brought the state total to 541, Governor David Ige held a briefing to discuss the latest, including whether or not stimulus funds can be used to avoid a proposed 20% pay cut for state employees — including teachers.

Also speaking at the news conference:

Lt. Governor Josh Green

Matthew Koenig, MD, Medical Director, Telemedicine, The Queen’s Medical Center

Judy Mohr Peterson, PhD, Med-QUEST Administrator and Hawaii State Medicaid Director, Hawaii Department of Human Services

Jennifer Diesman, Senior Vice President, Hawaii Medical Service Association

Sam Balukoff, Hospital Administrator, Kaiser Permanente

Dr. Lee Buenconsejo-Lum, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine

Part one is in the video above, and the question-and-answer segment is in the video below.