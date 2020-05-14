WATCH: COVID-19 briefing with Gov. Ige, LG Green, DOH Director Dr. Anderson and UH President Lassner

Coronavirus

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON) — After another 3 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported today, Governor David Ige held a news conference with Lt. Gov. Josh Green, Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson, and University of Hawaii President David Lassner to discuss new contact tracing efforts.

Watch the opening statements in the video above, and the media Q&A in the video below.

