WATCH: COVID-19 briefing with Gov. Ige, LG Green, DOH Director Dr. Anderson and UH President Lassner

HONOLULU (KHON) — After another 3 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported today, Governor David Ige held a news conference with Lt. Gov. Josh Green, Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson, and University of Hawaii President David Lassner to discuss new contact tracing efforts.
Watch the opening statements in the video above, and the media Q&A in the video below.
- Four-time defending D-II state champ Lahainaluna levels up as HHSAA nears closer to a start date for the fall
- China may test all of Wuhan amid fears of virus comeback
- Arriving passenger who tested positive for COVID-19 showed no symptoms
- Body of missing 15-year-old diver found offshore at Yokohmama Bay
- Aloha Tone Brings Secure Communications to Work at Home Offices