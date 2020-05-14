WATCH: COVID-19 briefing with Gov. Ige, LG Green, DOH Director Dr. Anderson and UH President Lassner

No matter when high school football is next played in Hawaii, all three of its defending champions will be facing different circumstances. A new era begins at Saint Louis, winners of the last four HHSAA Open Division titles, where Ron Lee takes over for his brother, Cal, as head coach. For Hilo, who won the Division I title in 2019, new head coach Lave Suiaunoa replaces Kaeo Drummundo at the helm.

Meanwhile on Maui, Lahainaluna, who has won the last four HHSAA Division II titles, will be making the move up to Division I. It's a move that has been in the works for years, according to co-head coach Dean Rickard.