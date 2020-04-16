HONOLULU (KHON) — After 13 new COVID-19 cases and reports of a 20% pay cut for public employees, Governor David Ige held a news conference to discuss plans for the future of state institutions. Representatives of the Hawaii National Guard, Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, and the Department of Health also participated in the presser.
- Meals with John: Easy Miso Chicken
- WATCH: COVID-19 briefing with Gov. Ige, Hawaii National Guard, Dept. of Labor and Dept. of Health.
- WATCH: Mayor Michael Victorino discusses latest COVID-19 updates from Maui County
- UH Manoa faculty develop COVID-19 training for nurses
- Doctors of Waikiki offering in-clinic, drive-through COVID-19 blood tests to first responders