HONOLULU (KHON) — After a third death associated with COVID-19, state officials provided updates on efforts to manage the spread of the virus.
The following officials spoke at today’s briefing.
- Governor David Ige
- Dr. Bruce Anderson, Director, Dept. of Health (Latest COVID-19 statistics)
- Chris Tatum, President & CEO, Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (Hotels for Heroes)
- Hilton Raethel, President & CEO, Health Care Association of Hawai‘i (Hotels for Heroes)
- Kenneth Hara, Director, Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency (Overall incident command)
- Brig. Gen. Moses Kaoiwi Jr., Joint Task Force Commander, Hawai‘i National Guard
The conference can be viewed in the video above.
- Kaiser Permanente to waive COVID-19 treatment costs for members
- WATCH: COVID-19 briefing with Gov. Ige, DOH and other state officials
- WATCH: COVID-19 briefing with Maui Mayor Michael Victorino
- All public library cardholders can now access streaming service Kanopy for free
- Lanikai parking restrictions for COVID-19