HONOLULU (KHON) — After 15 new cases of COVID-19 were reported for the state, Governor David Ige held a news conference with DOH Director Dr. Bruce Anderson, President and CEO of Healthcare Association of Hawaii Hilton Raethel, and Professor at the John A. Burns School of Medicine Dr. Cecilia Shikuma.
Watch the opening statements in the video above, and media question and answer in the video below.
- WATCH: COVID-19 briefing with Gov. Ige, Dept. of Health, Healthcare Association of Hawaii and John A. Burns School of Medicine
- 8 arrested from April 15 to June 12 in Maui County for quarantine violations
- What’s Up Weekend
- Main water line on Hawaiian Home Lands in Anahola, Kauai damaged
- KidzArt Windward Summer Camps Inspire Creative Expression