WATCH: COVID-19 briefing with Gov. Ige, Dept. of Hawaiian Home Lands and Aloha United Way

HONOLULU (KHON) — After only two new cases of COVID-19 were reported for the state, Governor David Ige held a news conference to discuss the latest updates. Also in attendance were William Aila Jr., Chair of the Department of Hawiian Home Lands, and Norm Baker, interim President and CEO of Aloha United Way. Among topics discussed were rent relief programs.

Watch the opening statements in the video above, and the media question-and-answer segment in the video below.