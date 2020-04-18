WATCH: COVID-19 briefing with Gov. Ige, Department of Education and Department of Health

HONOLULU (KHON) — After an additional 12 cases of COVID-19 brought the state total to 553, Governor David Ige held a news conference to discuss the latest, including his fifth emergency supplementary proclamation that puts a moratorium on evictions, closes all state beaches, and implements additional social distancing-related restrictions.

Department of Education Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto and Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Anderson also discussed extending distance learning in schools for the remainder of the school year and the latest COVID-19 numbers, respectively.

