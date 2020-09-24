VIDEO: City mayor discusses Household Hardship Relief Program changes

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell announced changes to the Household Hardship Relief Program in a briefing on Sept. 23.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Pamela Witty-Oakland and Kuhio Lewis joined him during this announcement. Witty-Oakland is the Department of Community Service director, and Lewis is the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement CEO. The beneficiaries of the Household Hardship Relief Fund will also appear.

Along with the changes, officials will announce community events in Kapolei to help applicants.

To date, the city has paid nearly $4 million through the program to support families on Oahu with rent, mortgage, utilities, medical, child care and other necessary expenses.

Latest Stories on KHON2