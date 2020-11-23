City extends additional funding to Small Business Relief and Recovery Fund

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell held a news conference to announce newly added funding to the Small Business Relief and Recovery Fund. The City said it has added an additional $24 million to the fund to help small businesses financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Businesses, like bars, gyms and commercial boating, that are currently closed or restricted under Oahu’s tiered system are also eligible to receive aid.

The additional funding comes from CARES Act money. Mayor Caldwell says the City has now set aside a total of $175 million for the Small Business Relief and Recovery Fund.

For more information or to apply for aid, click here.