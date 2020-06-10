WATCH: City and County and Dept. of Parks and Recreation to offer free Summer Fun program in July

HONOLULU (KHON) — Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation Director Michele Nekota announce the details of a modified version of Summer Fun being offered by the City next month. Watch the conference in the video above.

The program will be free of charge, including lunches. Paid leadership positions are still available; you can apply here. The average pay is between $14 and $15 per hour.

The program will be offered on weekdays, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Wednesday July, 1 through Tuesday, July 28 (excluding the holiday on Friday, July 3). Children must be 6 before August 1, 2020 and not older than 13 by July 28, 2020 to qualify.

Registration will primarily take place online. Click here to register. You will be asked to create an account, if you do not already have one.

For those without internet access, listed below are registration dates and phone numbers:

Online registration begins Thursday, June 18 at 6 p.m. for the following districts:

District 3 (Pearlridge to Waiʻanae to Wahiawā) ph. (808) 768-6889

ph. (808) 768-6889 District 4 (Waialua to Waimānalo) ph. (808) 768-8980

Online registration begins Saturday, June 20 at 9 a.m. for the following districts:

District 1 (Hawaiʻi Kai to McCully) ph. (808) 768-8944

ph. (808) 768-8944 District 2 (Makiki to ʻAiea) ph. (808) 768-9292

In a press release, the City and County explained some of the modifications in response to the COVID-19 pandemic:

Attendance Limits:

Only 12 keiki will be allowed per adult supervisor, which will constitute one group.

Designated spaces will be made for each group, with activities conducted on a rotating basis.

Keiki participants will be within the same group for the entire program.

DPR is still hiring for those interested in working as Summer Fun Aides. Please click here if you are interested , or call the District Office of the location where you would like to work.

Safety Protocols:

All keiki and staff will have their temperature taken at the beginning of each day.

All keiki and staff are required to wear a cloth face mask, with consideration to existing exemptions such as a medical condition which prohibits use of a face covering.

Staff and keiki will be provided hand sanitizer.

Staff or keiki will not be allowed to participate in the program if they are sick, have been in contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19, or have traveled out-of-state within the past 14 days.

Maintenance staff will clean bathroom facilities twice daily.

Indoor facilities being used by for Summer Fun will remain closed to the public throughout the program. Outdoor facilities being used for Summer Fun will be off-limits to the public during the specific program times, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., but will be reopened for general public use outside of that timeframe.

For additional details, go to the City and County website here.