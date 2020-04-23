Watanabe Floral granted exemption for contactless deliveries for Mother’s Day

Live Now
Coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Mother’s Day is just over two weeks away, and if you’re wondering what to do for Mom this year since restaurants are closed, — how about flowers?

Watanabe Floral got an exemption from the governor to do contactless deliveries starting this week leading up to Mother’s Day. The company says that they pushed hard for this exemption because Moms should always be celebrated, but even more so this year.

“You never get tired of Mom,” said Monty Pereira of Watanabe Floral. “You never get tired of making Mom happy. Especially this year, more than any other year I can remember. We certainly need happiness and we certainly need some brightness and color and light.”

Watanabe’s store remains closed and they’re only accepting orders online. To order, click here.

If you forgot what day Mother’s Day falls on, it’s on Sunday, May 10.

