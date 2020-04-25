Washington state family with ties to HI cancels trip to islands; says visitors still flying in is “selfish”

For a Washington state family with Hawaii ties, a trip to paradise was months in the making.

Shauna Keehn, who lives in Bremerton, Washington, planned a trip to where she was born: Honolulu.

Keehn hadn’t been back to Hawaii since 2005, and was looking forward to seeing family. Her aunt recently passed away.

“We have a big family – Honolulu is our home base. We were going for her celebration of life. Our kids weren’t going to go originally, but we made it happen. We started to piece things together to make it a special trip.”

Keehn’s daughter recently turned 10. The family planned on celebrating at Disney Aulani Resort.

“I was really most excited about dressing like a princess and having breakfast with the princesses,” said Olivia.

Siblngs, looking forward to their first trip to Hawaii

But Washington state had the first documented case of COVID-19 in the US, so the family made the decision to postpone their trip.

“I started to get really anxious about traveling. I didn’t wanna be on a plane, be in close quarters with complete strangers. It didn’t feel right for me,” said Keehn.

“It was incredibly sad we weren’t able to see our family. It was really important because it was my first time bringing my kids to Hawaii. Being able to show them places, important places in Hawaii, getting to meet family members they never met before,” she added.

But the family says, it’s for the best.

As for the hundreds of visitors still flying into the islands, Keehn says “I think it’s very selfish.”

“I have family members there. One of my uncles is a manager at a hotel. He hasn’t been to work in awhile. It’s a really big deal for him and his family. If the locals have to make adjustments to their everyday lives, it’s absolutely selfish for a tourist to come in and do whatever they want. And still live out their original plans as intended in the middle of a pandemic. It just blows my mind.”

One day, when the pandemic is no more, the family hopes to finally make it to Hawaii.

“I don’t know when, but we are going to go! There’s no way we wouldn’t *not* go!” said Keehn.