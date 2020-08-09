Warnings issued to kayakers on first day of reinstated closures on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Warnings have already been issued on the first day of reinstated closures on Oahu, Saturday, August 8.

According to the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement, DOCARE officers issued warnings to 10 kayakers who they say made illegal landings on Flat Island, also known as Popoia.

This is located just off of Kailua.

DOCARE is urging all Oahu residents and visitors to follow the current emergency restrictions in place.

To report violations, the Honolulu Police Department has set up an enforcement hotline and team. Starting Sunday, August 9, at 10 a.m. the public can call 723-3900 or email HPDcovidenforce@honolulu.gov to make a report.

