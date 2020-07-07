Warnings, citations given on Oahu for face mask violations

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was a busy 4th of July weekend. Health officials hope many followed the rules like wearing masks at all times when possible. On Oahu, Honolulu Police tells us from July 3-5 it has issued 108 warnings and 2 citations for face mask violations. This after Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed a mandate on Thursday requiring folks to wear face coverings indoors and in outdoor areas where you’re not able to social distance.

Mayor Harry Kim of Hawaii County wanted to clarify for residents that wearing a face covering or mask is required. Apparently there may have been some misinterpretations.

“People were saying the statement says ‘you shall wear a mask according to the recommendation of the CDC’ and because there was a little hint of do you have to etc., we are just eliminating any doubt ‘you shall.’ And that’s all it does–clarify what ‘you shall’ means. ‘You shall’ means you will wear a mask,” said Mayor Kim.

Over the weekend on Maui, officers issued 2 citations and documented 1 report for violating the emergency proclamation rules. Under those rules, people over the age of 5 need to wear a face mask while in public settings.

“We have not required that on beaches, especially if you use physical distancing and you are out in the open. However, if there are any signs of community spread we would consider adding that as part of the mandate,” said Mayor Mike Victorino.

A spokeswoman from Kauai tells us the county is currently following the statewide mask mandate but is considering creating a local rule to clarify when masks should be worn.

