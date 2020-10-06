Walter Reed trained local doctor warns not every bout with COVID-19 will be like President Trump’s

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Despite President Donald Trump’s call Monday night to not let COVID-19 dominate our lives, medical professionals say it remains a very serious illness.

Dr. Alan Wu is former active duty military who trained at Walter Reed Medical Center, where President Trump was hospitalized with COVID-19.

Dr. Wu applauds the staff at Walter Reed for their care for The President, but warns that people will have different experiences with COVID-19.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, what your role in the country is,” Dr. Wu said. “We should take every case very seriously, because we don’t know how the virus affect each individual.”

President Trump had a variety of treatments, from experimental not-yet approved drugs like Regeneron to more widely-used drugs like Remdisivir and Dexamethasone.

He was also administered Zinc, Vitamin D, the antacid Famotidine, Melatonin, and Aspirin.

Doctors of Waikiki says they have only seen two of the 800 COVID-19 patients that have seen hospitalized, and add that medications vary.

“Each individual uses different medication based on their symptoms,” Dr. Wu said. “From our experience it can go from a lot to a little bit.”

Also practicing physician and someone who recently experienced COVID-19 himself, Lieutenant Governor Josh Green says the president should take a more cautious approach.

“He shouldn’t push it,” Lt. Gov Green said. “He needs to isolate for 20 days for severe symptoms. That’s the CDC rule and he should take it easy and then see what happens.”

Avoiding infection remains the best treatment. The Centers for Disease Control released new COVID-19 guidelines Monday, saying that the virus can have airborne transmission, and that six feet of distance may not be enough space indoors.

Dr. Wu says the protocols like social distancing and masks remain the best ways to avoid transmission.

“Keeping your mask on at work, it’s so important just because you feel comfortable this is my work space, you never know so keeping your mask on will save lives.”

