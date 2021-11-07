Walk to End Alzheimer’s honors caregivers, patients

HONOLULU (KHON2) — People participated in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s from where ever they chose on Saturday, Nov. 6.

The organization says some of the 572 participants were outside of Hawaii.

There was not a large gathering due to COVID-19 safety measures and precautions.

The goal to raise $290,000 is not far off as so far there has been over $252,000 raised.

People dropped by the Promise Garden at Waterfront Plaza at 500 Ala Moana Blvd from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. They admired and reflected on the flowers planted.

“The blue flower represents those who are currently living with the disease. The orange flower represents those who are supporting our mission and all that we do. The white flower behind my head signifies the first survivor that we will have for Alzheimer’s. The yellow honors our amazing caregivers and the purple flower honors and remembers those who have passed because of the disease,” Duenas said.

One of the flowers was to honor Native Hawaiian activist, educator, author, and poet Haunani Kay Trask who had Alzheimer’s.

To donate, visit act.alz.org/oahuwalk