Waipio Valley Road to close during Statehood Day weekend

WAIPIO VALLEY, Hawaii (KHON2) — The County Of Hawai’i Department of Public Works (DPW) announced that Waipio Valley Road will be closed from Friday, Aug. 21 at 7 a.m. through Monday, Aug. 24 in efforts to prevent large crowd gatherings on Statehood Day.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

According to DPW, special duty officers and Waipi‘o Valley Rangers will be on site at the top of the road leading into the valley, to ensure that valley access is restricted to local traffic only. Local traffic, such as residents, land owners, and farmers, will be allowed to pass through, a single-vehicle at a time.

“The Department of Public Works apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause and thanks the community for their patience and understanding. As the Statehood Day holiday weekend approaches, the public is reminded that to please keep up the good work of preventive measures such as face masks, social distancing and hand hygiene.” – Official statement from the County of Hawaii, Department of Public Works

If you have any questions or concerns, please call the Department of Public Works at 961-8321.

Latest Stories on KHON2