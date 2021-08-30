Waipiʻo Valley access road closed off to non-residents over Labor Day weekend to prevent large gatherings

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Waipiʻo Valley access road will be closed to non-Waipiʻo residents over Labor Day weekend following the request of residents who have cited high traffic, roadway, and health concerns.

There will be guards at the top of the road throughout the weekend to ensure compliance.

Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth is encouraging all residents to stay home as much as possible this weekend to prevent large gatherings as COVID cases continue to surge.

“Closing the valley access road to nonresidents will help us ensure the health and safety of the Waipiʻo Valley community and the community-at-large as we head into the long weekend,” Roth said in a statement. “Our numbers have hit record heights, and preventing large gatherings to the best of our ability is a surefire way to stop the spread and get things back to normal.