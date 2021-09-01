Waimea Town Market temporarily closes due to COVID case surge

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Parker School announced on Wednesday, Sept. 1, the Waimea Town Market will be temporarily closed due to the rise in COVID cases on the Big Island.

The market normally took place from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. every Saturday at Parker School.

“For the health and safety of everyone, including attendees, vendors and our greater Waimea community, the decision to temporarily suspend market operation was difficult, important and necessary,” says Stephen Dunn, Head of Parker School. “It is our kuleana to do all that we can as a member of the Waimea community to keep one another safe. It has been increasingly difficult to ensure community safety in the last several weeks. We look forward to welcoming everyone back when it is safe to socially gather again.”

It is unknown when exactly the Waimea Town Market will reopen.