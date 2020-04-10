Waikiki hotels are putting up light displays to shine some hope

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the streets of Waikiki are much emptier than we’re used to.

However, hope continues to shine through the heart of Oahu.

Several Marriott properties are lighting up displays on their hotels like hearts and words of encouragement. The light display at the Sheraton Waikiki took days of preparation encompassing over 64 rooms on 11 floors.

It’s all part of Marriott’s initiative to spread joy during these rough times.

“It’s a unique time, a time of uncertainty so we just wanted to spread a little love and aloha to everyone in our community and the rest of the world to show that we’re in this together,” said Sheraton Waikiki Front Desk Manager Derek Lin. “We’ll get through it and we’ll come out stronger than this.”

The Sheraton Waikiki says it will continue to shine their light displays nightly at sunset.