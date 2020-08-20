Waikiki Aquarium to close indefinitely

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Waikiki Aquarium will close indefinitely at the end of Wednesday, Aug. 19, according to the facility.

Aquarium officials say that the decision was made in light of the county’s most recent order.

Staff members who are not involved in the maintenance of the facility, as well as the ongoing care of the animals, will have to work from home.

“This was a difficult yet necessary decision,” said Waikiki Aquarium Direction Dr. Andrew Rossiter. “Owing to the COVID situation, the Aquarium is also in a perilous financial situation and we simply cannot sustain ourselves in this current environment.”

The aquarium adds that it will continue to offer virtual experiences on its website and through social media.

