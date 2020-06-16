Waikiki Aquarium reopens

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Waikiki Aquarium is set to reopen its doors.

From June 22 – 28 healthcare workers and their families can get in for free.

The general public will be allowed back in on June 29.

Some of the new health and safety protocols include purchasing your tickets online first.wearing a face covering, and practicing social distancing.

The aquarium has also put up clear acrylic barriers at the front desk and gift shop.

THE LATEST ON KHON2

