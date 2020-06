HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Waikiki Aquarium will be reopening to the general public on Monday.

For the past week it has allowed free entry for medial professionals and their families.

The hours of operation have not changed, but visitors must now make reservations online for a time slot, since capacity is being limited.

The facility is not accepting walk ins and you can not buy tickets at the front desk.

Once inside, visitors must also wear a mask at all times.