Waikiki Aquarium reopens doors after closure due to coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Waikiki Aquarium reopened its doors on Thursday, July 1, after being closed for almost a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visiotrs could not wait to catch a glimpse of the fish and other sea creatures.

There is a new online reservation system in place and aquarium officials said, the entire day was booked.

“We’ve had zero income, so today is a great weight off our shoulders,” said Andrew Rossiter, Waikiki Aquarium director.

“I was really excited about this playdate,” said California visitor Jennifer Hopfer, “I never wanted to miss it ‘cuz I haven’t been to the aquarium for a long time.”

It is recommended visitors buy tickets online first, but the Aquarium said it will try to accommodate walk-ins.

The Aquarium is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.