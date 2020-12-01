Waikele Christmas Lights put on pause due to Coronavirus pandemic, safety concerns

WAIKELE, Hawaii (KHON2) – On a regular year, thousands of people visit Anapau Place to get a taste of the holidays. However, fans of the Waikele Christmas Lights will have to wait until 2021.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

“In terms of making sure we be cognizant of the health of our community and the people who visit, we decided not to have the synchronized light show,” said Keith Yoshida, Waikele Christmas Light Founder.

Many of the snowmen, crystals and Christmas trees will stay in their boxes this year.

Although the light show is called off, Anapau Place residents are keeping the holiday spirit alive.

“We along with some of the neighbors are going to put out static lights, clearly not as much as we had last year, but we will have some lights up.”

For the last nine years, the Waikele neighborhood has spent countless months, weeks and hours building their winter wonderland and many memories along the way.

“It’s a great way to spread the joy of Christmas and it gives people an opportunity to meet with their family and their friends. Also, just hang out and check out a really nice show.”

The Waikele Lights Show is hoping to still connect with fans online.

“We’d like to encourage people to please post those videos, pictures and share your past experience. So people who have not visited in the past or might want to experience that show again, can actually do so digitally.”

Anapau Place residents are already looking forward to a bigger and better show next year.

“We actually ordered some new items to showcase this year. Unfortunately, those items will remain in the box and get unpacked for the next holiday season.”

To post photos or videos of past Waikele Christmas Lights visits, click here.

Latest stories on KHON2