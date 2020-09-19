Waiawa Correctional COVID results return negative, OCCC reports 3 new staff infections

WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KHON2) — All of the COVID-19 test results for inmates at the Waiawa Correctional Facility came back negative, the Department of Public Safety reported on Friday, Sept. 18.

The 77 pending test results were received on Friday. In addition to the 152 negative results that arrived the day before, this brings the total to 229 negative COVID results.

As for staff, 98 results came back. Though 97 of the results were negative, one was ordered to be re-tested by the Department of Health.

The PSD and the DOH will continue to mass test all Hawaii prisons for COVID-19. But the next prison that will be tested for the virus has not yet been decided.

Over ay Oahu Community Correctional Center, all of the 29 inmate test results came back negative. But with staff, there were three positive test results.

Recoveries for staff went up to 70 and active cases dropped to 37.

