Waianae’s Kama Dung has pro softball debut indefinitely delayed

Kamalani Dung had a starring role in a local artist’s music video that debuted recently. But Dung’s biggest claim to fame: her accomplishments on the softball diamond, a place she hasn’t been in while, because sports are on a hiatus.

“It’s insane,” said Dung, via Facetime. “This is something that’s unheard of and something that has not been seen before.”

A Kamehameha grad, Kama was named the Mountain West Pitcher of the year while at Fresno State, then transferred and had an accomplished two year career at Cal. After graduating last year, she had her first year as an assistant coach for the Golden Bears end early.

“My first year as a college coach got cut a little bit short due to the coronavirus,” said Dung. “I was pretty much out there every day throwing to them.”

“We were just about to start PAC-12 play.”

Now, she’s back home, where she grew up on the west-side of Oahu.”

Everything is so unpredictable right now,” said Dung. “We don’t know how long this is going to last. We don’t know how the economy is going to be if the virus gets worse. The way that San Francisco was going with it’s lockdown, I was afraid of a travel ban from Hawaii to the continental U.S. So I was just like, I gotta go home, make sure my family is all squared away. And since we don’t know when all this is going to end, might as well spend it with family and make sure everyone is all good.”

Kama was set to be one of the cornerstones of a new team in the National Pro Fastpitch softball league, the California Commotion.”

Our team was looking good,” said Dung. “There was a lot of hype on it. They were recruiting some really fun players that I was excited to play with. Not just good at softball, but really entertaining to watch. So it was kind of like a show team that they were putting together.”

The season opener for the NPF was originally scheduled to be on April 10th. With the season postponed indefinitely: Kama has to stay sharp.

“I’m still home and I’m still training,” she said. “You know the motto: stay ready so you don’t have to get ready. So whenever the call may be, I’m ready for it.”

The NPF is a small sports league thats structure and players might suffer more than a more prominent one, were it forced to cancel an entire season.”

If they call it all, I’m pretty prepared for it,” said Dung. “I have jobs lined up already and I’m still playing with the Puerto Rican National Team. So, Although we don’t have national team things going on this summer, we’ve got Word Games 2021 coming up next summer, so there’s always going to be softball around. So if they call off the league, it’ll be really sad, but most of us are prepared for it.”

In the meantime, there’s no place like home.

“If this virus keeps up then this might be the longest I’ve been able to see my family and be home with everybody in a long time. That’s exciting but also scary.”