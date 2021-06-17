Waianae school teachers, staff help University of Hawaii school reopening pilot program

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii just wrapped up a pilot project with a Waianae charter school that could lead to safer school reopenings as schools get ready to go pack to in-person learning in the fall.
About 80% of the 120 teachers and staff at Kamaile Academy volunteered to take free rapid antigen testing starting in March 2021.
Those who took part swabbed their own noses, some of them more than once and some on a weekly basis. The pilot program ended in May 2021.
“It’s a preventative measure, so we can come, we can engage, like how we are doing in our own community, our own families. If we’re keeping safe, it’s a good way to monitor and that’s why I do it every week and this is my third time.Raena Leleo, Kamaile Academy teacher
A total of 87% of participants said the program helped them to better understand the need for antigen testing and 52% were more likely to get vaccinated.