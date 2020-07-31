Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center confirms employee tested COVID-19 positive

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — An employee at the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the center on Thursday, July 30.

The employee is isolating at home.

Staff members who were traced to have direct contact with the employee were been notified and are being tested. The center also contacted patients that were potentially exposed.

In addition to our daily sanitizing protocols, daily screening, temperature checks and mandatory wearing of face masks for all patients and staff, we implemented deep cleaning this morning in the area(s) where the employee worked,” said the center’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stephen Bradley.

This is the center’s first positive employee case. There are 650 employees and 38,000 patients with the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center.

Latest Stories on KHON2