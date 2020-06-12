Waiakea’s Kala’i Rosario selected by Minnesota Twins in 2020 MLB Draft

Waiakea High School senior Kala’i Rosario was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the 2020 MLB Draft on Thursday.

Rosario was selected by the Twins in the fifth round and was the 158th pick overall. He was the third to last pick of the shortened draft. The slot value for his pick is set at $330,100, although terms have yet to be agreed upon between Rosario and the club.

Viewed as the state’s top professional prospect regardless of level, Rosario was the 2020 Hawaii Gatorade Player of the Year despite a shortened season. The outfielder hit .343 with five home runs and 11 RBIs in 2020 before the Warriors’ season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rosario would forego his baseball scholarship to California Baptist University in signing with the Twins.

Rosario is the second player with Hawaii ties selected, following University of Hawaii pitcher Jeremy Wu-Yelland, who was selected by the Boston Red Sox in the fourth round.