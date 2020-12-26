Waiakea High School staff sings their own version of 12 Days of Christmas

WAIAKEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Waiakea High School in Hilo, Hawaii created a video showcasing their holiday spirit.
They’re singing their own version of the 12 Days of Christmas.
The school workers are the stars of the show called 12 Days of Warrior Christmas.
School officials say they try very hard to lift the spirits of our students, faculty, staff, and administrators.
