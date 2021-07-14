Wahiawa Public Library temporarily closes after employee tests positive for coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Wahiawa Public Library was closed temporarily on Wednesday, July 14, after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials with the Hawaii State Public Library System (HSPLS) said the employee tested positive on Tuesday, July 13, and the library will undergo a thorough cleaning before reopening on Thursday, July 15.

“Since reopening public services in May 2020, all of our public library employees have worked hard to protect themselves, their co-workers and their communities from exposure to this terrible virus. Nevertheless, this is an important reminder for all of us to remain vigilant by wearing masks, social distancing and following recommended safety protocols such as getting vaccinated, to protect our families, our co-workers and our community.” Stacey Aldrich, State Librarian

All staff at Hawaii public libraries are required to wear masks, practice social distancing and hand sanitizing. Officials said high-touch areas are also frequently disinfected.

The public can always visit the HSPLS online here.