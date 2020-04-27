Wahiawa man discharged from Pali Momi after battle with COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Pali Momi Medical Center discharged a Wahiawa man after his battle with COVID-19.

Sixty-one-year-old Edward Nakamura was able to go back home on Sunday April 26, after he was treated for the virus. He spent 16 days at the hospital.

Nakamura was admitted to the hospital on April 9 after coming into the emergency department with shortness of breath.

“I am looking forward to getting back to fishing,” says Nakamura. “I love to go to the beach and fish. As of now, it’s going to take a lot of physical therapy for me to be strong enough to do those activities.”

Nakamura spent eight days on a ventilator in Pali Momi’s ICU before he was well enough to be taken off the ventilator and continue his recovery in Pali Momi’s Telemetry unit.

“Our team couldn’t be happier for Mr. Nakamura to go home and continue his recovery so he can enjoy fishing again one day soon,” said Pali Momi Chief Operating Officer Barb Craft. “Everyone is working so hard to care for our patients and keep our community healthy and safe. It’s great to have moments like these to celebrate our patient’s recovery and our healthcare workers who helped make today possible.”