Wahiawa Health temporarily closes, 3 employees test positive for COVID-19

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Wahiawa Health is temporarily closing its doors after several employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The community health facility says three employees have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. The Health Department is investigating a possible fourth case.

All other employees at Wahiawa Health are also being tested. The DOH is also looking into how health care workers may have contracted the virus.

“There is no direct connection being investigated,” said DOH Director Dr. Bruce Anderson. “One of those was a traveler who was probably exposed somewhere else, one was probably community spread we haven’t found any history of travel and the other two is still under investigation but there’s no connection between those cases to suggest there is a virus circulating at that facility.”

Wahiawa Health sees about 1,800 patients a month. It is now serving the community through telemedicine.

The facility will be undergoing a deep cleaning while it is closed.