Wahiawa Health offers free drive-through COVID-19 testing

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Wahiawa Health is offering free COVID-19 testing at its on-site drive-through event.
Drive-through testing is conducted Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wahiawa Health says the tests come at no cost, but interested participants must make an appointment in order to be tested. Participants must also bring a valid ID.
To schedule a test, call 622-1619. Appointments can be made by leaving a voice message with your first and last name as well as a call back number.
For more information, visit their website.
