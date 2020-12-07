Wahiawa Health offers free drive-through COVID-19 testing

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Wahiawa Health is offering free COVID-19 testing at its on-site drive-through event.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Drive-through testing is conducted Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wahiawa Health says the tests come at no cost, but interested participants must make an appointment in order to be tested. Participants must also bring a valid ID.

To schedule a test, call 622-1619. Appointments can be made by leaving a voice message with your first and last name as well as a call back number.

For more information, visit their website.