Wahiawa Health offers free drive-through COVID-19 testing

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Wahiawa Health is offering free COVID-19 testing at its on-site drive-through event.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Drive-through testing is conducted Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wahiawa Health says the tests come at no cost, but interested participants must make an appointment in order to be tested. Participants must also bring a valid ID.

To schedule a test, call 622-1619. Appointments can be made by leaving a voice message with your first and last name as well as a call back number.

For more information, visit their website.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories