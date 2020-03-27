Wahiawa General Hospital employee tests positive for coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An employee at the Wahiawa General Hospital tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a memo from WGH CEO Brian Cunningham to all hospital employees, this is the first known case of an employee at the hospital.

The staff member was directed to not return to work and to seek an appropriate follow up, which includes being tested for coronavirus, per CDC guidelines.

Cunningham says that this case was reported to public health officials.

“While this is an unfortunate development, it is not surprising,” he wrote. “The potential exists for COVID-19 infections to occur among hospital workers across the country, including in WGH.”

WGH has also identified small number of additional employees who have had “direct contact” with this staff member. Those individuals have been contacted, sent home for self-quarantine, and are to follow up with their provider and the appropriate testing recommendations.