Wahiawa Driver Licensing Center will remain closed until Oct. 1

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Wahiawa Driver Licensing Center will remain closed to in-person visits until Oct. 1 after a clerk tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said that the employee tested positive on Sept. 16, which pushed all employees at the center to quarantine. The case prevented the site from reopening on Sept. 24 with all of the other Oahu driver licensing centers for in-person services by appointment only.

When the Wahiawa center reopens on Oct. 1, it will only conduct road tests.

All other appointments at the Wahiawa Driver Licensing Center will be rescheduled at the Kapolei Driver Licensing Center, which will start on Sept. 24.

