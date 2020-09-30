Wahiawa Driver Licensing Center opens for road tests

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Wahiawa Driver Licensing Center will be open again on Thursday, Oct. 1 but only for road tests.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Road test examiners have been contacting those whose appointments had been canceled between Aug. 27 and Sept. 23 for rescheduling.

All other services including the written exam for road tests have been moved to the Kapolei Driver Licensing Center.

The Wahiawa satellite city hall will operate as normal on an appointment-only basis.

Latest Stories on KHON2