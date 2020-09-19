Wahiawa Driver Licensing Center employee tests positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A licensing clerk at the Wahiawa Driver Licensing Center has tested positive for the coronavirus, the city’s Department of Customer Services confirmed on Friday, Sept. 18.

Officials reported that the employee is in quarantine and that there was no public exposure to this case. This person last worked on Sept. 16.

The center has been closed to the public for in-person visits since Aug. 27 and it will remain closed through Sept. 23 due to Oahu’s second stay-at-home order.

