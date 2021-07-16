Wahiawa Civic Center offering free COVID-19 rapid testing this month

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Free COVID-19 rapid testing will take place at the Wahiawa Civic Center this month. Results will be available within 15 minutes.

“Variants and increased social interaction have fueled higher case counts among unvaccinated people the past week,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char. “COVID vaccines are our best path out of this pandemic. Testing is also vital, especially for people exhibiting COVID symptoms and unvaccinated individuals who have been exposed to an infected person.”

Tests will be offered on the days listed below:

Saturday, July 17: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saturday, July 24: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Tuesday, July 20: 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Although walk-ins are accepted, it’s recommended to request an appointment by emailing hawaiifreecovidtest@gmail.com. Make sure to bring a government-issued photo ID and wear a mask.

The Wahiawa Civic Center is located at 910 California Avenue. Results from this site are not valid for use in the State of Hawaii Safe Travels Program.