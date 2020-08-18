Wahiawa Center for Community Health employee tests positive for coronavirus

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Wahiawa Center for Community Health, also known as Wahiawa Health, confirms a medical assistant has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Wahiawa Health says the worker had no contact with employees or patients.

The employee has been in quarantine since Aug. 12. The positive result was reported to Wahiawa Health on Aug. 14.

Wahiawa Health says the employee may have gotten COVID-19 through community spread.

A deep cleaning was done after hours at Wahiawa Health on Friday night, Aug. 14.

Wahiawa Health remains open with in-person visits as well as telehealth and phone visits.