Voters to start receiving general election ballots in the mail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu election officials will be mailing ballots to registered voters starting Oct. 5 to ensure timely delivery for the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

“Due to the recent concern over mail delivery times, we wanted to avoid delivery issues

to the largest extent possible,” City Clerk Glen Takahashi said.

Takahashi explained that the U.S Postal System’s averages a 5-13 day delivery time which means that most voters will start to see their mail-in ballots arrive by Oct. 16.

City and State officials are encouraging voters to return their voting ballots by Nov. 3 to be counted in the 2020 general election. Ballots can either be mailed in or dropped off at a designated Honolulu ballot drop box location.

For more information and to find a list of the Honolulu Elections Division’s ballot drop box

locations, click here.

