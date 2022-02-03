Volunteers on Maui needed for pilot project teaching dogs to detect the omicron variant

FILE – Coronavirus-sniffing dog Yuki takes part in a study that teaches dogs to detect people with a COVID-19 infection, Honolulu, Hawaii, May 20, 2021. (Assistance Dogs of Hawaii photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Assistance Dogs of Hawaii (ADH) is currently looking for volunteers on Maui for its COVID-19 Medical Detection Dog pilot project.

Maui residents, of any age, who have had a positive or negative COVID-19 test (PCR or NAAT) in the past 48 hours can participate. It’s a quick and easy process.

“Research has shown that dogs have a sense of smell that is over 100,000 times stronger than humans and can detect parts per billion,” said Maureen Maurer, ADH executive director.

ADH recently completed a major research study with Queen’s Medical Center and Hawaii Film Safety teaching four dogs to detect SARS-CoV-2 through sweat samples.

“The final phase of the study involved one of the dogs, Tess, screening incoming patients at Queen’s Medical Center. She had an accuracy rate close to 100%, even with those who were asymptomatic,” Maurer explained. “The results of this study will soon be published in a medical journal.”

Based on the high success rate, a pilot project is now underway to teach the dogs to detect the omicron variant. The dogs will soon begin screening students and staff at a local elementary school. Positive and negative samples are needed for this pilot project.

To participate, call 808-298-0167 or email info@assistancedogshawaii.org. Click here for more information.

ADH says participation in this project poses no risk of infection to people or the dogs.