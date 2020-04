HONOLULU (KHON2) — More than a hundred volunteers spent the day assembling 4,000 face shields for essential workers.

The shields were ordered by the State Health Department and are put together by volunteers at the Blaisdell Center so they can be quickly given out. The State has ordered another 26,000 face shields and volunteers are needed to help put those together when the material arrives.

If you’d like to help, you can sign up online at the Hawaii Children’s Action Network website.