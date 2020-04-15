Live Now
Volunteers needed for medical reserve corps

HONOLULU (KHON2) — As we work to flatten the curve, more help is needed on the frontlines.

The Healthcare Association of Hawaii and the Department of Health are calling for volunteers to be part of the medical reserve corps.

Doctors, nurses, EMTs, respiratory therapists, radiologic technologists, and community health workers not currently working in a clinical role are welcome to apply and may be called upon in the event of a surge of COVD-19 patients.

Non-medical personnel are needed as well.

The link to the registry is: www.nlk.doh.hawaii.gov.

