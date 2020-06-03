Volunteers make home emergency food deliveries throughout east Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Every Monday the Big Island’s food bank, The Food Basket, has been delivering food boxes to people in need in the Hamakua, Hilo, Pahoa, Kalapana, Mountain View and Volcano communities.
Helping to deliver the food are employees of the Office of Maunakea Management and Maunakea Observatories.
