Volunteers clean up trash at Baby Makapuu Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moped and car parts are some of the items removed in a cleanup of Baby Makapuu Beach on Saturday.

Some of the items included a muffler, and a front end from a vehicle.

Saturday was the third-annual beach cleanup for the non-profit organization Kokua Ocean.

It took the volunteers three hours to find all of the trash.

They cleaned it all up while practicing social distancing guidelines.

