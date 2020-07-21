Volunteers clean up trash at Baby Makapuu Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moped and car parts are some of the items removed in a cleanup of Baby Makapuu Beach on Saturday.
Some of the items included a muffler, and a front end from a vehicle.
Saturday was the third-annual beach cleanup for the non-profit organization Kokua Ocean.
It took the volunteers three hours to find all of the trash.
They cleaned it all up while practicing social distancing guidelines.
