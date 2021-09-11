Volunteers, city workers repair delineators on South Street bike lane on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Volunteers and city workers repaired delineators on the South Street bike lane.

It happened on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

Volunteers from the American Public Works Association (APWA) along with the City’s Department of Facility Maintenance Division of Road Maintenance (DRM) coordinated the work.on South Street between Kapi’olani Boulevard and Pohukaina Street.

The APWA did this to commemorate the events of September 11, 2001, through public service, and also to bring attention to the importance of volunteerism and the public works system.

The effort followed coronavirus pandemic safety guidelines therefore limiting the volunteers to 25.

The work was done under the city’s Mālama O Ka ‘Āina community volunteer program.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

To find out more about volunteer opportunities, please call DRM at 768-3606.